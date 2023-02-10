Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news report twitter under elon musk bringing in big bucks by monetizing antisemitism
U.S./World

Report: Twitter, under Elon Musk, bringing in big bucks by monetizing antisemitism

Chris Graham
Published:
elon musk twitter
(© Sergei Elagin – Shutterstock)

Twitter has been making money since its purchase by right-wing troll Elon Musk by placing ads for companies including The Wall Street Journal, Nokia, FanDuel and Thermo Fisher on the accounts of antisemites who have denied the Holocaust.

This according a report released on Friday by Media Matters for America, which reviewed the state of advertising on the social media platform since its purchase by the former world’s richest man.

For the study, Media Matters reviewed different Twitter accounts run by five people who have pushed Holocaust denial: Mark Collett (MarkACollett), the Institute for Historical Review (HistoryinReview), E. Michael Jones (EMichaelJones1), Lana Lokteff (LanaLokteff), and Henrik Palmgren (Henrik_Palmgren).

Media Matters found advertisements attached to these accounts from companies that spent nearly $30 million combined on Twitter advertising in 2022, according to a Media Matters analysis of Pathmatics data.

“Twitter under Elon Musk is a red-pill Pez dispenser dolling out hate and conspiracies,” said Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America. “Twitter doesn’t just lack brand-safety policies these days; the platform actively promotes extremism.

“Every day that goes by, it becomes more apparent that the only way for companies to protect their brands from Twitter’s increasingly toxic reputation is to avoid advertising and enabling Twitter’s engine of hate,” Carusone said.

Media Matters for America, along with Accountable Tech and Free Press, leads #StopToxicTwitter, a coalition of 60+ civil rights and civil society groups that has called on Twitter advertisers to demand a safer Twitter for their brands and for users.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Virginia State Police seek information on ID of driver in Interstate 95 shooting
2 Caution ahead: Winter weather possible in central and western Virginia this weekend
3 FBI withdraws memo warning that white extremists are trying to link with radical Catholics
4 Match made in heaven? 28 million Americans fall victim to online romance scams
5 The Super Bowl food gorge: Make healthy choices to keep New Year’s resolution

Latest News

interstate 95
Virginia

Virginia State Police seek information on ID of driver in Interstate 95 shooting

Chris Graham
snow plow
Virginia

Caution ahead: Winter weather possible in central and western Virginia this weekend

Rebecca Barnabi

The groundhog really did see his shadow and returned to hibernation on February 2, because this weekend western areas of the Commonwealth are expected to experience mixed precipitation.

FBI
U.S./World

FBI withdraws memo warning that white extremists are trying to link with radical Catholics

Chris Graham

The FBI has taken down an internal assessment produced by its Richmond field office on the increasing interest of racial extremists in radical-traditionalist Catholic ideology after a manfactured outcry by the far right.

online dating app love
Culture

Match made in heaven? 28 million Americans fall victim to online romance scams

Crystal Graham
super bowl hot wings
Sports

The Super Bowl food gorge: Make healthy choices to keep New Year’s resolution

Crystal Graham
cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
Local

Making Super Bowl plans? You might want to consult the forecast first

Crystal Graham
car keys beside glass of whiskey
Virginia

State Police remind Virginians to add designated driver to Super Bowl party lineup

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy