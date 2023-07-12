Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsreport rupert murdoch wants glenn youngkin to enter 2024 republican race
Politics, U.S. News

Report: Rupert Murdoch wants Glenn Youngkin to enter 2024 Republican race

Chris Graham
Published date:
glenn youngkin
(© Chirag Nagpal – Shutterstock)

Fox News mogul Rupert Murdoch so much wants Donald Trump gone, and is so disenchanted with the hopelessly flailing Ron DeSantis, that he now reportedly wants to see Glenn Youngkin come in and save the Republican Party from itself.

This is the latest from the New York Times, per staff writers Nicholas Nehamas and Maggie Haberman, the Trump whisperer, who tell us that Murdoch “has made clear in private discussions over the last two years that he thinks Mr. Trump, despite his popularity with Fox News viewers, is unhealthy for the Republican Party,” and that DeSantis has fallen out of favor with Murdoch with his sustained bitter personal pushback against Disney.

The solution to what ails the GOP, to Murdoch, according to Nehamas and Haberman: “Mr. Murdoch has privately told people that he would still like to see Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia enter the race, according to a person with knowledge of the remarks.”

It’s a bandwagon of one, but hey, it’s a start for our native son, who by all accounts has been itching at the chance to make what would be an almost comically-late entry into the Republican presidential race.

He’s not registering in the polls right now, in part, you’d have to assume, because the pollsters aren’t including his name in their questions to the people they can get on the phone.

And because he’s not actively raising money, he’d be way behind there, relative to Trump and DeSantis, who are raising and also wasting vast sums; and he’d have to dramatically ramp up infrastructure in Iowa, with the caucuses there a scant six months out, and New Hampshire, where the first-in-the-nation primary isn’t far behind.

But having Rupert Murdoch as the wind behind your sails isn’t a bad thing at all if you’re a Republican.

Youngkin checks some of the important boxes to be able to maybe get some traction with Republican primary voters – he’s anti-“Woke,” though not entirely rude about it, like DeSantis; and he hasn’t come right out and said the 2020 election was stolen, but he’s vague enough on the topic, and on Trump, that you can see him wearing one of those goofy red hats and not looking entirely uncomfortable.

All of that, plus, he’s filthy rich (net worth: a reported $470 million).

In the end, he’s too business Republican to be more than a spoiler in 2024, but that’s probably the best that the Murdochs of the world can hope for at this point.

Murdoch breathed life into Trump in 2015; can he kingmake Youngkin into something in 2023?

No, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to try.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro noise ordinance subjective; business owner asks city to define decibel levels
2 Spotted lanternfly ‘fairly established’ in Waynesboro; infestation in Augusta County
3 DOJ: Supposed Biden ‘whistleblower’ is actually international arms, oil dealer
4 UVA wideout Malik Washington, a Northwestern transfer, ‘passing’ on comment on hazing story
5 Orioles Notebook: Rutschman puts on a show from both sides at Home Run Derby

Latest News

powerball lottery tickets
U.S. News

Powerball jackpot climbs to $750 million for Wednesday night drawing

Crystal Graham
police crime scene
Virginia

Lawsuit aims to hold ghost gun website accountable for selling weapon involved in fatal shooting of two Virginia teens

Crystal Graham

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the estates of two 17-year-old Virginians who were killed by a classmate using an unserialized, self-assembled ghost gun.

Timothy Thomas Comer
Local

U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect

Crystal Graham

The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area regional fugitive task force has joined the manhunt for Timothy Thomas Comer, a suspect in a Page County homicide.

climate change planet earth protest rally
Politics, Virginia

Fight against climate crisis is also fight against Gov. Youngkin for Virginia legislators

Rebecca Barnabi
earth
Politics, U.S. News

Bill from Kaine, Rubio would block a president from withdrawing U.S. from NATO

Chris Graham
military
Politics, Virginia

New partnership will ‘work to strengthen the Commonwealth and our nation’s security’

Rebecca Barnabi
supreme court
Business, Politics, U.S. News

Republicans take aim, again, at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, on behalf of Big Business

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy