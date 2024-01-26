Countries
Remote Area Medical seeks volunteers for Augusta Expo healthcare event
Health, Local

Remote Area Medical seeks volunteers for Augusta Expo healthcare event

Rebecca Barnabi
Remote Area Medical (RAM®) is a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need.

RAM needs volunteers to provide medical, dental and vision, as well as general support for its April 13 to 14, 2024 clinic at Augusta Expo, 277 Expo Road, Fishersville. The clinic is in collaboration with the RAM @ UVA Campus Chapter.

RAM also needs general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, April 12 and take down on Sunday, April 14. Interpreters are also welcome to volunteer aid to patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support. If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Fishersville and surrounding communities, visit RAM’s website or call 865-579-1530.

All RAM services are free, and no identification is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Services available will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 910,000 individuals with $189.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. More than 196,000 volunteers of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff have supported RAM’s mission.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

