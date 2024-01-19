Refreeze likely after Friday snow as wind chills plummet below zero in Virginia

Below freezing weather this weekend will increase the risk for ice on roads and a refreeze of this morning’s snow.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly in the region on Saturday as an artic blast is expected to bring a RealFeel low of -6 degrees to Waynesboro and surrounding areas.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews treated roadways throughout the area overnight and plowed new snow this morning.

Friday’s warmer afternoon temperatures helped to melt ice which should reduce hazards for the evening commute. Most areas report minor issues on roads with icy spots in shaded areas.

VDOT crews are actively engaged in treating problem areas with salt and sand to improve traction.

VDOT reports it will continue these efforts through the night and into Saturday morning.

If you must be on the road, VDOT recommends you use extreme caution, especially on overpasses, bridges, ramps and intersections where ice tends to form first.

In rural areas, any snow or ice remaining on road surfaces, especially on unpaved roads, is hard-packed and slick and may be difficult to see.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511virginia.org