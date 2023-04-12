Countries
Local

Raphine woman charged with sexual assault of minor in Staunton, Augusta County

Chris Graham
Published date:
Jessica Duff
Jessica Duff. Photo: Staunton Police Department

A Raphine woman has been charged with the sexual assault of a minor that took place in Staunton and in Augusta County.

Jessica Duff, 43, of Raphine, was arrested last week, according to a joint press statement from Staunton Police and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Duff was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery in Staunton and one count of object sexual penetration and one count of aggravated sexual battery in Augusta County.

Duff is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

