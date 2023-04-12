Raphine woman charged with sexual assault of minor in Staunton, Augusta County

A Raphine woman has been charged with the sexual assault of a minor that took place in Staunton and in Augusta County.

Jessica Duff, 43, of Raphine, was arrested last week, according to a joint press statement from Staunton Police and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Duff was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery in Staunton and one count of object sexual penetration and one count of aggravated sexual battery in Augusta County.

Duff is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail