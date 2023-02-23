Rally supporting student debt cancellation to take place outside Supreme Court

A coalition of advocacy organizations will host the People’s Rally for Student Debt Cancellation, set to take place in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The rally is planned for the day the Court will hear oral arguments in two cases challenging the Biden Administration’s student debt cancellation program.

Legal experts from the Student Borrower Protection Center, National Consumer Law Center and Democracy Forward plan to attend the hearings.

This rally comes after the U.S. Supreme Court in December decided to hear two cases challenging the legality of the Biden Administration’s student loan cancellation program, which is currently blocked. Last month, a broad coalition convened to support the Administration and highlight the program’s positive impact, lack of legal standing by its opponents, and the legality of student debt cancellation – filing over a dozen amici curiae briefs with the Supreme Court in support of cancellation.

The U.S. Supreme Court is located at 1 First St. NE in Washington, D.C.

Speakers include:

Aissa Canchola Bañez, Senior Advisor for Policy and Strategy, SBPC

Becky Pringle, President, National Education Association

Jaylon Herbin, Director of Federal Campaigns, Center for Responsible Lending

Kristin McGuire, Executive Director, Young Invincibles

Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., President & CEO, Hip Hop Caucus

Mary Kay Henry, President, Service Employees International Union

Melissa Byrne, We the 45

Natalia Abrams, President & Founder, Student Debt Crisis Center

Rakim Brooks, President, Alliance for Justice

Randi Weingarten, President, American Federation of Teachers

Rhana Epting, Executive Director, MoveOn

Skye Perryman, President and CEO, Democracy Forward

Wisdom Cole, National Director, NAACP Youth & College Division

Mayor Quinton Lucas, City of Kansas City, Missouri

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY)

Senator Elizabeth Warren (MA)

Senator Bob Menendez (NJ)

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (WA-07)

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07)

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (MN-05)

Congressman Maxwell Frost (FL-10)

Co-sponsors of the rally include Young Invincibles, Student Borrower Protection Center, Student Debt Crisis Center, NAACP, Alliance for Justice, American Federation of Teachers, Center for Responsible Lending, Debt Collective, Demand Justice, Dream Defenders, Future Coalition, Hip Hop Caucus, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, March On, MoveOn, National Consumer Law Center, National Council of Jewish Women, Inc., National Education Association (NEA), National Urban League, New Georgia Project, NextGen America, Pizza to the Polls, Rise, Service Employees International Union , We The 45 Million, 1000 Women Strong and more.