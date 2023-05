The Radford Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old.

Sophie Grace Oneill was seen on camera leaving her residence in Radford at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Oneill was last seen wearing a maroon sweater, jeans, and rose-colored Nike shoes. She has a medical condition that requires medication that she may be without.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.