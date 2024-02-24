Purrfect timing: Aristocat Cafe celebrates 100th adoption ahead of first anniversary

When Amanda Atwell opened the Aristocat Cafe in downtown Harrisonburg, she set a goal to rescue and adopt out 100 cats before the cafe’s one-year anniversary on April 13, 2024.

Today, Nicholas became the Aristocat Cafe’s 100th adoption. He will go to his furever home this weekend, and the cafe will have an all-weekend celebration, including giveaways, name draws and a special fundraising drink to celebrate the 100th adoption.

The special drink will also celebrate the first birthday of the cafe’s resident cat Madrid.

“This is an extra exciting milestone to reach not only at the same time, but also well before Aristocat’s first year in business birthday,” Atwell said.

Cats at the cafe, who come from the Humane Society of the Shenandoah Valley, live in their own 480-square-foot sanctuary in which customers can enter and visit.

The cafe’s name comes from the 1970 Disney film, a favorite of Atwell’s. Aristocat Cafe offers more than 85 varieties of tea, as well as coffee and snacks.

