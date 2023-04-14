Countries
About meow time: Aristocat Café celebrates grand opening
About meow time: Aristocat Café celebrates grand opening in Harrisonburg

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Aristocat Cafe owner Amanda Atwell greets Glenna in the cat room during the shop’s grand opening April 13, 2023. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

A glimpse of heaven opened in downtown Harrisonburg yesterday.

Cat lovers and tea lovers can enjoy both in one place now at the Aristocat Café.

In addition to 74 loose-leaf tea varieties, coffees and snacks, customers can reserve a time to visit with cats who are available for adoption.

Owner Amanda Atwell prepared many months for yesterday’s opening and created a garden theme in the cat room, where the cats have food, toys and beds. They can enjoy a nap in the sun in the front window, visit with a potential adopter or sneak into the back room for alone time.

Visitors are asked to sign an electronic waiver before their first with the cats. The waiver is kept on file for future visits.

Bree Owsley said: “Welcome to heaven!” Owsley lives in Harrisonburg and is not permitted to have pets where she lives right now, but has been excited for a long time since seeing Atwell’s Instagram posts about opening the café.

“I’ve been waiting for the day she opens,” Owsley said.

She said she will regularly come in, have a cup of tea and visit with the cats.

Glenna is available for adoption at the Aristocat Cafe.

“This could be the next spot,” she said.

Anne Tjaden of Harrisonburg has three cats at home. She said her husband asked her: “Why are you paying to go see cats?”

She told him so she could see more cats. “And the money goes to help them get adopted and I just love it.”

Tjaden followed Atwell on social media and awaited yesterday’s opening.

“I’m the crazy cat lady,” she said.

She looks forward to visiting more with the cats and sometimes coming in for a cup of tea while she works on her laptop.

Tea time and felines is blending of two passions for Harrisonburg businesswoman – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

