Home Professionals working in substance use disorder field may soon have student loans forgiven
U.S. & World

Professionals working in substance use disorder field may soon have student loans forgiven

Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

A majority of the U.S. House passed a bipartisan effort reauthorizing and increasing funding for the Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery Loan Repayment Program.

STAR LRP repays student loans up to $250,000 for participants who agree to serve as a full-time SUD treatment provider in underserved areas.

In 2021, more than 3,000 applications were received but the program only had enough funding to support 255 students.

In 2022, the Health Resources and Services Administration projected a shortage of more than 24,000 behavioral health providers by 2030.

Passed as part of the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act, the provision would encourage more professionals to enter the substance use disorder treatment field. Specifically, the legislation would reauthorize STAR LRP for five years through fiscal year 2028 and increase the authorized funding amount from $25 million to $40 million.

Earlier this year, U.S. Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Hal Rogers introduced a bipartisan bill reauthorizing and increasing funding for STAR LRP.

“Virginia’s treatment and recovery professionals provide critical support to our neighbors during some of their darkest moments. They save lives and they save families, and they deserve to be fairly rewarded for their work,” said Spanberger. “By protecting STAR LRP and increasing its funding over the next five years, we are taking an important step in making sure those struggling with addiction and recovery have access to the help and support they need.”

The legislation now heads to the U.S. Senate for further consideration.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

