Prescribed burn planned near Luray on Tuesday

The Forest Service will begin a prescribed burn Tuesday at the 309-acre Indian Grave and 86-acre Seakford Fields, approximately 8 miles north of Luray.

The ignition phase will be concluded in one day, however, Page County residents and forest visitors may see and smell smoke for several days.

Prescribed burns help to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat, and improve overall forest health. Prescribed burns also create areas where a diverse mix of grasses, plants, and wildflowers grow which provides valuable food and cover for wildlife such as bears, deer, turkeys and migratory birds, according to the Forest Service.

Smoke may be visible along U.S. 340, the Shenandoah River and Va. 717 during burn operations.

For more information, contact (540) 984-4101 or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/gwj

