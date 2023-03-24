Prescribed burns planned in Shenandoah County Monday

The Forest Service plans to conduct prescribed burns in Shenandoah County on March 27.

If weather conditions are appropriate, the ignition phase should be concluded in one day. However, residents may see and smell smoke from the burn for several days.

Smoke may be visible along Highway 340 and State Route 717.

A prescribed 40-acre burn is taking place in Moody field, located along the South Fork of the Shenandoah River, and one-half mile west of the town of Rileyville and eight miles north of Luray.

The 309-acre Indian Grave and 86-acre Seakford Fields burn units are located approximately eight miles north of Luray.

According to the Forest Service, prescribed burns help to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat, and improve overall forest health.

Prescribed burns also create areas where a diverse mix of grasses, plants, and wildflowers grow which provides valuable food and cover for wildlife such as bears, deer, turkeys, and migratory birds.

For more information, contact (540) 984-4101.