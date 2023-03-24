Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsprescribed burns planned in shenandoah county monday
Virginia

Prescribed burns planned in Shenandoah County Monday

Crystal Graham
Last modified date :
prescribed burn fire forest
(© Chris Brignell – stock.adobe.com)

The Forest Service plans to conduct prescribed burns in Shenandoah County on March 27.

If weather conditions are appropriate, the ignition phase should be concluded in one day. However, residents may see and smell smoke from the burn for several days.

Smoke may be visible along Highway 340 and State Route 717.

A prescribed 40-acre burn is taking place in Moody field, located along the South Fork of the Shenandoah River, and one-half mile west of the town of Rileyville and eight miles north of Luray.

The 309-acre Indian Grave and 86-acre Seakford Fields burn units are located approximately eight miles north of Luray.

According to the Forest Service, prescribed burns help to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat, and improve overall forest health.

Prescribed burns also create areas where a diverse mix of grasses, plants, and wildflowers grow which provides valuable food and cover for wildlife such as bears, deer, turkeys, and migratory birds.

For more information, contact (540) 984-4101.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy