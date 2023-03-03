Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news smoke possible in rockingham county due to prescribed burn on monday
Local

Smoke possible in Rockingham County due to prescribed burn on Monday

Crystal Graham
Published:
prescribed burn fire forest
(© Chris Brignell – stock.adobe.com)

A prescribed burn near Fulks Run in Rockingham County is planned for Monday, and residents and visitors to the area may see and smell smoke along Highway 612 for several days.

The burn will take place in the 62-acre Slate Lick fields located 4.3 miles south of Fulks Run. The entrance to the fields will be temporarily closed during the burn operations.

The burn should be concluded in one day.

According the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, prescribed burns improve wildlife habitat by restoring open woodlands and grasslands to the forest landscape. Prescribed burns also keep the public and homes safe by reducing the buildup of dried leaves and wood in nearby forest land that can lead to uncontrolled wildfires.

For more information on our prescribed burn program, contact the North River Ranger District at )540) 432-0187, or visit the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest website.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

Local

Jefferson Foundation Medal recipients include LGBTQ hero attorneys from India

Rebecca Barnabi
the country gentlemen tribute band
Culture

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band returns to Harrisonburg March 11

Crystal Graham

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band returns to Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.

jim wood facebook
Local

City Council members, city residents, urge Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood to resign

Chris Graham

One Waynesboro City Council member, Terry Short, has called on Jim Wood, the city’s vice mayor, to resign his Ward D seat, in light of his homophobic slur of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

U.S./World

Senators want to ban foreign drone purchasing to protect national security

Rebecca Barnabi
student loan relief
U.S./World

40 million student loan borrowers await Supreme Court decision on relief

Crystal Graham
mjf
Sports

AEW ‘Revolution’ preview: Bryan Danielson’s job is to put MJF over as a wrestler

Chris Graham
china
U.S./World

Sens. Warner and Rubio concerned about China obtaining U.S. talent and innovation

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy