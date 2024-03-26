Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Powerball jackpot increases to $865 million for Wednesday night’s drawing
US & World

Powerball jackpot increases to $865 million for Wednesday night’s drawing

Crystal Graham
Published date:
powerball lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The Powerball lottery jackpot has now increased to an estimated $865 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. This is the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game and the second Powerball jackpot to surpass $800 million this year.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls 7, 11, 19, 53, 68 and red Powerball 23. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 1.5 million tickets won cash prizes in Monday’s Powerball drawing:

  • Two tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida and New York.
  • 41 tickets won $50,000 prizes
  • Seven tickets won $100,000 prizes.

The next opportunity to play for the growing Powerball jackpot is Wednesday night.

If a player wins the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $865 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $416.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million.

Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 37th drawing in the jackpot run.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Rockingham County firefighter battling wildfires in intensive care at UVA
2 Shocker! Kenny Brooks leaving Virginia Tech for women’s basketball job at Kentucky
3 Mark Byington, after record-setting season at JMU, leaves school for job at Vanderbilt
4 Augusta County leaders issue another toothless statement on reassessments
5 Albemarle County: Bodies of married couple found in separate locations over weekend

Latest News

igor milicic
Sports

Must-get: Former Virginia big Igor Milicic back on the transfer portal

Chris Graham
Kenny Brooks
Sports

Shocker! Kenny Brooks leaving Virginia Tech for women’s basketball job at Kentucky

Chris Graham

Gotta say, I didn’t have Kenny Brooks leaving Virginia Tech for Kentucky on my Bingo card.

uva gavin frakes
Sports

New Virginia quarterback Gavin Frakes: ‘Trying to contribute as best as I can’

Chris Graham

You have to wonder why a kid like Gavin Frakes, the 6’4”, 220-pound quarterback who started five games as a freshman at New Mexico State in 2022, would want to transfer to a place like Virginia, which already has two established QBs.

earth
Climate, US & World

Why hasn’t biomass caught on more as a renewable energy source?

Roddy Scheer
ben cline
Politics, Public Safety, US & World

Ben Cline praised the people fighting the Virginia wildfires: After he’d voted to stiff them

Gene Zitver
police crime tape at crime scene
Public Safety, Virginia

Man arrested in homicide of 65-year-old woman in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham
abortion health sign protest rights women
Health, Politics, US & World

Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on future availability of abortion medication

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status