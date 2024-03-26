Powerball jackpot increases to $865 million for Wednesday night’s drawing

The Powerball lottery jackpot has now increased to an estimated $865 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. This is the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game and the second Powerball jackpot to surpass $800 million this year.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls 7, 11, 19, 53, 68 and red Powerball 23. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 1.5 million tickets won cash prizes in Monday’s Powerball drawing:

Two tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida and New York.

41 tickets won $50,000 prizes

Seven tickets won $100,000 prizes.

The next opportunity to play for the growing Powerball jackpot is Wednesday night.

If a player wins the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $865 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $416.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million.

Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 37th drawing in the jackpot run.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.