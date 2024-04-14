Potential suspects identified in Albemarle County shots-fired incident on Saturday

The Albemarle County Police Department responded to several calls reporting shots fired in the 200 block of Colonnade Drive on Saturday.

According to police, the calls came in just after 5 p.m.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

This is an isolated incident with no threat to the public, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

ACPD has identified potential suspects and asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or [email protected].