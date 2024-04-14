Countries
Potential suspects identified in Albemarle County shots-fired incident on Saturday
Local, Public Safety

Potential suspects identified in Albemarle County shots-fired incident on Saturday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
9 mm gun and bullets
(© Digihelion – stock.adobe.com)

The Albemarle County Police Department responded to several calls reporting shots fired in the 200 block of Colonnade Drive on Saturday.

According to police, the calls came in just after 5 p.m.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

This is an isolated incident with no threat to the public, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

ACPD has identified potential suspects and asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or [email protected].

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

