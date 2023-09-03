Countries
Portsmouth man pleads guilty to multiple sex acts with a minor, faces 10 years to life
Police, Virginia

Crystal Graham
court law
(© thodonal – stock.adobe.com)

A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Tuesday to coercion and enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, James Wentworth, 31, engaged in multiple sex acts with a minor in April.

Law enforcement discovered an email address Wentworth used to exchange sexually explicit messages with the minor. The emails included discussions regarding Wentworth’s intentions to use sex toys, bondage rope and bondage tape to restrain the minor during sex acts. The emails further included directions for the minor to delete emails they had previously exchanged.

Wentworth is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Taylor is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

