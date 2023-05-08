Police: Missing Prince George County man found dead in Richmond

Richmond Police have located a male who had been reported missing from Prince George County whose death is being investigating as a homicide.

Cameron Cole, 23, of Prince George County, was located in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Commerce Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cole had been reported missing by his family in late April.

Richmond detectives investigating the homicide of Ckristofer Tyler on Richmond Highway last week developed information that led to the arrest of three suspects, which led to the location where Cole was found.

On May 3 at approximately 6:31 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an SUV that had crashed into a cement truck. Inside the SUV, an adult male, Tyler, was found having suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the cement truck remained on scene and was not injured.

Detectives, with the assistance of regional and federal partners, arrested and charged three individuals in connection to the homicide of Tyler: Isabelle Battle, 19, of Chesterfield, Xavier Brown, 22, of Richmond and Demond Williams, 39, of no known address.

Additional charges in relation to the homicide of Cole are pending.

Anyone with further information about these incidents is asked to call Detective Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.