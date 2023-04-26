Police make two arrests in murder of man whose remains were found in burning car

Police have made two arrests in the murder of a York, Pa., man whose body was found in the charred remains of a vehicle in Bedford County on April 18.

Joseph Richard Walker, 29, of Roanoke, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ethan Ryan Bert, 20, of York, Pa.

A second arrest was made in connection with the case. Jonathan Dewayne Bell, 34, of Goodview, has been charged with accessory after the fact-homicide.

Bert’s body was found in a vehicle on Sandy Level Road in Bedford County at 12:15 a.m. on April 18, according to Virginia State Police.

It was determined in the course of the investigation of the vehicle fire that Bert had died by violent circumstances prior to his remains being placed in the vehicle. Special agents with the Virginia State Police were able to develop leads identifying suspects located in the City of Roanoke.

Walker was arrested later that day in Brevard County, Florida, according to a statement from Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney Wes Nance.

Walker and Bert are believed to have known each other, Nance said.