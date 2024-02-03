Police arrest two men in case of stolen Pride flags in Virginia

A neighborhood in Arlington repeatedly had Pride flags stolen over the course of four months, and after a police investigation, two men have been arrested and charged in the incidents.

According to police, between September 2023 and January 2024, police received five online reports for Pride flags stolen in the 200 block of S. Courthouse Road.

In each incident, a male suspect approached the property during the early morning hours and stole a Pride flag from outside the residence before leaving the scene.

Detectives reviewed evidence and conducted witness interviews which led to the identification of the suspects.

Two men have been charged in the incidents:

Matthew Henshaw , 20, of Fort Myer, was arrested and charged with three counts of Virginia Code § 18.2-121 Unlawful Entry – Bias Motivated and three counts of Virginia Code § 18.2-96 Petit Larceny for incidents occurring on Sept. 16, Sept. 30 and Jan. 27. He was released on a secured bond.

Joseph Digregorio, 23, of Bay Shore, New York, was charged with one count of Virginia Code § 18.2-96 Petit Larceny for an incident occurring in Jan. 21. He was released on a summons.

This remains an active criminal investigation.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at (703) 228-4180 or [email protected].