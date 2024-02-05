Countries
Podcast: Virginia gets ready for Miami on Big Monday; deep dive into NCAA metrics

Chris Graham
chris graham uva basketballVirginia (17-5, 8-3 ACC) has a quick turnaround after its Quad 1 win over Clemson on Saturday, with Miami (15-7, 6-5 ACC) coming to town for a Big Monday matchup.

AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the Miami lineup and rotation, and looks at how Virginia will try to match up with the ‘Canes.

We also take a deep dive into the metrics for Virginia in terms of NCAA Tournament consideration.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

'Indicators of environmental health': Wild bird populations on decline in North America

Sheriff's office: Two Augusta County courts closed today; cases to be rescheduled

The Augusta County District Courts building is closed for the remainder of today, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Warner: Biden administration needs to step up social media misinformation fight

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner thinks the Biden administration has been “too restrained” in its pushback against a MAGA-backed legal effort to prevent the White House from working with social media companies to combat the flood of misinformation.

One person confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Augusta County

Gas prices up modestly in past week: Bigger increases to follow as weather warms up

Women's Basketball: Virginia rallies in fourth, but Clemson holds on for 75-69 win

Constance Birch: Lots of questions about the Waynesboro Northrop Grumman project

