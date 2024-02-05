Podcast: Virginia gets ready for Miami on Big Monday; deep dive into NCAA metrics

Virginia (17-5, 8-3 ACC) has a quick turnaround after its Quad 1 win over Clemson on Saturday, with Miami (15-7, 6-5 ACC) coming to town for a Big Monday matchup.
AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the Miami lineup and rotation, and looks at how Virginia will try to match up with the ‘Canes.
We also take a deep dive into the metrics for Virginia in terms of NCAA Tournament consideration.
Stories referenced in this podcast
- Preview: Virginia, on six-game winning streak, set to face Miami on Big Monday
- Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after Clemson win
