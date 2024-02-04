Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after Clemson win
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after Clemson win

Chris Graham
Published date:
ncaa tournament
(© Brocreative – stock.adobe.com)

You’d think that Virginia’s road win at Clemson on Saturday, what we have come to know as a Quad 1 win, because of where Clemson was in the computer rankings, would have been a boost to the Cavaliers’ own status with the computers.

Good news: it was.

The biggest jump from mid-week was in KPI, which had Virginia at 49 after the win over Notre Dame on Wednesday, and now has the ‘Hoos at 34, which is solidly in, in terms of NCAA Tournament consideration.

RPI is +13, at 32 this morning, also solid.

Strength of Record is +12, also at 32 this morning.

The others didn’t move much.

  • ESPN BPI: 35 (+3)
  • NET: 42 (+5)
  • KenPom: 57 (+1)

The average rating of the six: 38.7 (+8.1).

A 38.7 average rating projects to a 9 or 10 seed right now.

Looking out from here, Virginia has three Quad 1 games left on the schedule – at Virginia Tech (Feb. 19), North Carolina in JPJ (Feb. 24), and at Duke (March 2).

The three Quad 2s: at Florida State (Feb. 10), Wake Forest in JPJ (Feb. 17), at Boston College (Feb. 28).

So, work still to do, but also, plenty of opportunities to build on the resume.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County Second Amendment guy wants to protect schoolkids from … books?
2 Virginia AG Jason Miyares files suit against NCAA, alleging NIL rules violate antitrust law
3 The Augusta County 6 censured Scott Seaton last year: Is the censure still in effect?
4 U.S. House votes to pass Child Tax Credit, which would lift 16M kids out of poverty
5 Five Observations: Big scoring night for Beekman, hot shooting from Groves

Latest News

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Preview: Virginia, on six-game winning streak, set to face Miami on Big Monday

Chris Graham
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police: Body of man reported missing on Jan. 19 found on Cofer Road

Chris Graham

Richmond Police said Sunday that they have located the body of a man who was the subject of a missing person advisory last month.

israel palestine
Op-Eds, Govt/Politics, US/World

Robert C. Koehler: Israel can never have security until Palestinians have security

Contributors

The essence of the news is that the U.S. will continue to support Israel’s right to “defend itself” by bombing the crap out of Gaza and will keep feeding it the military equipment necessary to do so.

joe biden donald trump
Biz/Econ, Op-Eds, Govt/Politics, US/World

Tom Hastings: Four more years of Bidenomics, or four more years of tax cuts for the rich?

Contributors
liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Liberty gets win on back end of long road trip, defeating UTEP, 67-65

Chris Graham
vcu
Basketball, Sports

VCU hands Richmond its first A-10 loss, scoring 63-52 win in Capital City Classic

Chris Graham
tony bennett sideline
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Not ready to eat crow, but Bennett, Virginia turning the stove on for me 

Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status