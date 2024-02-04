Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after Clemson win

You’d think that Virginia’s road win at Clemson on Saturday, what we have come to know as a Quad 1 win, because of where Clemson was in the computer rankings, would have been a boost to the Cavaliers’ own status with the computers.

Good news: it was.

The biggest jump from mid-week was in KPI, which had Virginia at 49 after the win over Notre Dame on Wednesday, and now has the ‘Hoos at 34, which is solidly in, in terms of NCAA Tournament consideration.

RPI is +13, at 32 this morning, also solid.

Strength of Record is +12, also at 32 this morning.

The others didn’t move much.

ESPN BPI : 35 (+3)

: 35 (+3) NET : 42 (+5)

: 42 (+5) KenPom: 57 (+1)

The average rating of the six: 38.7 (+8.1).

A 38.7 average rating projects to a 9 or 10 seed right now.

Looking out from here, Virginia has three Quad 1 games left on the schedule – at Virginia Tech (Feb. 19), North Carolina in JPJ (Feb. 24), and at Duke (March 2).

The three Quad 2s: at Florida State (Feb. 10), Wake Forest in JPJ (Feb. 17), at Boston College (Feb. 28).

So, work still to do, but also, plenty of opportunities to build on the resume.