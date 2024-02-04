Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Preview: Virginia, on six-game winning streak, set to face Miami on Big Monday
Basketball, Sports

Preview: Virginia, on six-game winning streak, set to face Miami on Big Monday

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Miami and Virginia shared the ACC regular-season title last season with 15-5 conference records.

From there, the two teams’ fortunes diverged.

The ‘Hoos advanced deeper in the ACC Tournament, falling in the title game to Duke, but Miami would make it to the Final Four, while UVA was upset in dramatic fashion by Furman in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Their first and only meeting of the 2023-2024 regular season is Monday at JPJ (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), with the two teams again in different places.

Virginia (17-5, 8-3 ACC) is in second place in the conference standings on the strength of a six-game winning streak.

Miami (15-7, 6-5 ACC), meanwhile, is in the middle of the pack in the ACC, slogging through the past four weeks with four wins in their last nine.

The ‘Canes won their last time out, rallying from 10 down in the second half to defeat Virginia Tech, 82-74, on Saturday.

Miami starters, rotation

Norchad Omier (18.0 ppg, 9.7 rebs/g, 63.3% FG, 39.4% 3FG) is a load in the post at 6’7”, 240.

Omier plays at center, spelled for brief spurts by 6’10” freshman Michael Nwoko (2.2 ppg, 1.7 rebs/g, 8.9 mins/g).

So, coach Jim Larranaga goes what they call small, with 6’8” freshman forward Kyshawn George (7.9 ppg, 43.6% FG, 41.5% 3FG) the biggest guy to get double-digit minutes.

Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland (14.9 ppg, 6.2 rebs/g, 52.7% FG, 38.2% 3FG), gets minutes at the three and four spots.

Quick 6’0” junior shooting guard Nijel Pack (14.7 ppg, 3.6 assists/g, 42.5% FG, 38.4% 3FG) is a volume shooter (averaging a team-leading 12.6 field-goal attempts per game).

Athletic 6’5” small forward Wooga Poplar (14.2 ppg, 5.1 rebs/g, 45.6% FG, 44.7% 3FG) is another tough matchup for opponents.

The other starter is 6’2” junior point guard Bensley Joseph (8.5 ppg, 3.4 assists/g, 41.4% FG, 34.6% 3FG).

How Virginia plays this one

Thank god for the emergence of Jordan Minor, who in seven games as the starting center is averaging 9.1 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, 55.6 percent shooting, and on defense, he’s allowing 4.3 points per game on 34.5 percent shooting.

Minor gives Virginia a fighting chance at defending Omier in the post without having to rely too much on double-teams.

I’d imagine that Tony Bennett will go with Reece Beekman (13.3 ppg, 6.1 assists/g, 44.3% FG, 30.4% 3FG) on Pack on the defensive end, which leaves Isaac McKneely (11.7 ppg, 40.7% FG, 46.9% 3FG) on Joseph.

The weak spot in the starting lineup will be, surprise, Andrew Rohde (4.9 ppg, 2.9 assists/g, 31.3% FG, 26.7% 3FG), who Bennett continues to put in the starting lineup, though Rohde’s minutes have been on the decline of late (he’s averaged 18.0 minutes per game over the most recent four games).

You have to like Ryan Dunn (9.5 ppg, 7.3 rebs/g, 2.2 blocks/g, 57.6% FG, 24.0% 3FG) on one or the other of Poplar and Cleveland.

Rohde is going to have trouble with the other.

I hope we get more of 6’9” sharpshooter Jake Groves (17.5 ppg, 9-of-12 3FG in his last two games) to at least make Larranaga have to think through his lineups in terms of defense.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia AG Miyares signs on to Republican effort to defund aid to displaced Gazans
2 Minimum wage going up? Virginia General Assembly eyes $15 rate
3 Preview: Virginia, on six-game winning streak, set to face Miami on Big Monday
4 Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after Clemson win
5 The fallout for WWE, TKO from the Vince McMahon lawsuit is far from being over

Latest News

uva tony bennett louisville
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: More on the minutes for Andrew Rohde, lack of killer instinct with a lead?

Chris Graham
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police: Body of man reported missing on Jan. 19 found on Cofer Road

Chris Graham

Richmond Police said Sunday that they have located the body of a man who was the subject of a missing person advisory last month.

ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after Clemson win

Chris Graham

You’d think that Virginia’s road win at Clemson on Saturday, what we have come to know as a Quad 1 win, because of where Clemson was in the computer rankings, would have been a boost to the Cavaliers’ own status with the computers.

israel palestine
Op-Eds, Govt/Politics, US/World

Robert C. Koehler: Israel can never have security until Palestinians have security

Contributors
joe biden donald trump
Biz/Econ, Op-Eds, Govt/Politics, US/World

Tom Hastings: Four more years of Bidenomics, or four more years of tax cuts for the rich?

Contributors
liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Liberty gets win on back end of long road trip, defeating UTEP, 67-65

Chris Graham
vcu
Basketball, Sports

VCU hands Richmond its first A-10 loss, scoring 63-52 win in Capital City Classic

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status