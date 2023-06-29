Countries
Sports

Podcast: Tony Bennett targets two of the nation’s top point guard recruits

Chris Graham
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia coach Tony Bennett has his sights on two top point-guard recruits, and Hootie breaks down UVA’s chances to land Christian Bliss, who is set to announce his college choice on Friday, and Chance Mallory, a local star at St. Anne’s-Belfield.

Also on this week’s Jerry Ratcliffe Show:

  • Jerry updates us on the recent successes of a group of UVA alums in pro golf.
  • UVA football coach Tony Elliott has been lighting it up on the recruiting trail the past couple of weeks.
  • Griff O’Ferrall and Jay Woolfolk made the roster for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. What does this mean for Woolfolk’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job in training camp?

Listen

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

