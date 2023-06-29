Podcast: Tony Bennett targets two of the nation’s top point guard recruits

Virginia coach Tony Bennett has his sights on two top point-guard recruits, and Hootie breaks down UVA’s chances to land Christian Bliss, who is set to announce his college choice on Friday, and Chance Mallory, a local star at St. Anne’s-Belfield.

Also on this week’s Jerry Ratcliffe Show:

Jerry updates us on the recent successes of a group of UVA alums in pro golf.

UVA football coach Tony Elliott has been lighting it up on the recruiting trail the past couple of weeks.

Griff O’Ferrall and Jay Woolfolk made the roster for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. What does this mean for Woolfolk’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job in training camp?

Listen