Podcast: A pair of wild finishes at Talladega marks exciting NASCAR weekend

Tyler Reddick emerged at the head of the pack in a wild finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

Reddick, who drives for 23XI Racing, celebrated the win with team co-owner Michael Jordan – yes, that Michael Jordan.

Reddick crossed the finish as literally all heck broke loose behind him.

AFP’s resident NASCAR writer, Rod Mullins, takes us through how it all went down on Sunday, and recaps Saturday’s exciting Xfinity Series race, which was won by 19-year-old rookie Jesse Love.

Podcast

Video

Link to the podcast on YouTube.