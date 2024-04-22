Countries
Podcast: A pair of wild finishes at Talladega marks exciting NASCAR weekend
Sports

Podcast: A pair of wild finishes at Talladega marks exciting NASCAR weekend

Chris Graham
Published date:
nascar
(© Grindstone Media Group – shutterstock.com)

Tyler Reddick emerged at the head of the pack in a wild finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

Reddick, who drives for 23XI Racing, celebrated the win with team co-owner Michael Jordan – yes, that Michael Jordan.

Reddick crossed the finish as literally all heck broke loose behind him.

AFP’s resident NASCAR writer, Rod Mullins, takes us through how it all went down on Sunday, and recaps Saturday’s exciting Xfinity Series race, which was won by 19-year-old rookie Jesse Love.

Podcast

Video

Link to the podcast on YouTube.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

