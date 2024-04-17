Countries
Pinwheel garden at UVA Health highlights need for living kidney, liver donations
Health, Local

Pinwheel garden at UVA Health highlights need for living kidney, liver donations

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Gorodenkoff – stock.adobe.com)

The UVA Health Transplant Center has installed approximately 1,300 colorful pinwheels outside UVA Health’s West Complex to celebrate Donate Life Month in April and the gift of life provided by organ donation and transplantation.

Virginia’s only comprehensive transplant center, the UVA Health Transplant Center has performed more than 7,000 organ transplants since its founding more than 50 years ago. During Donate Life Month, UVA Health’s transplant team is emphasizing the importance of living kidney and living liver donations to help the more than 100,000 people on waiting lists for transplants across the United States.

Anyone interested in learning more about how to become a living kidney or living liver donor can visit UVA Health’s living organ donation page.

The pinwheel garden will be on display through Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

