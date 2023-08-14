Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Permits available Aug. 28 to harvest ginseng in West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest
Health, U.S.

Permits available Aug. 28 to harvest ginseng in West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
ginseng
(© Stephanie Frey – stock.adobe.com)

A Forest Service permit is necessary to dig ginseng on National Forest System lands in the United States.

Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia will begin selling ginseng permits for the 2023 harvest season on Monday, August 28. Permits may be purchases at ranger stations in Parsons, Petersburg, Richwood, Bartow, Marlinton or White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, or the Supervisor’s Office in Elkins, Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A ginseng permit costs $20 each, and a separate permit is required for each district on the Forest. Permits are limited to one permit per person per district at a time this year, and each permit allows you to collect up to 95 plants from one ranger district during the West Virginia ginseng season, which is Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. Additional permits may be purchased for the same district after return of each completed permit, as supplies allow.

For harvest, ginseng plants must have three or more prongs and have produced fruit this year. When harvesting, plant the fruit on-site and keep the rest of the plant intact. Harvest no more than 24 plants per day and have no more than 24 plants in your possession while on national forest land.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Friendly advice from UVA recruit Christian Bliss: Don’t play table tennis with Tony Bennett
2 Medical examiner: Death of Liberty football freshman Tajh Boyd ruled a suicide
3 Augusta County sheriff addresses controversy over retirement of K9 dog
4 Developing: Prison inmate escapes custody while being treated at Virginia hospital
5 Brent Pry thinks Virginia Tech is in a ‘much better place’ than it was in ‘22

Latest News

uva chris rodesch
Sports

UVA tennis: Chris Rodesch wins singles title at ITF World Tennis Tour tourney

Chris Graham
Armani Dawkins
Sports

Armani Dawkins hired by UVA Athletics to serve as deputy AD for competitive excellence

Chris Graham

Armani Dawkins, late of Oklahoma, where she was the deputy AD for sports administration, has been hired at UVA to the job of deputy AD for competitive excellence.

Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen
Economy, Virginia

Now on draft: Virginia Tech, Hardywood introduce Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen

Chris Graham

Hokie Nation has a new official beer: the Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen, which is now available in select Virginia grocery stores, restaurants, and independent bottle shops across Virginia on draft and in 16-ounce cans.

beaver cages
Environment, Local

Waynesboro: Volunteer groups lead effort to protect trees along South River Greenway

Chris Graham
staunton
Environment, Local, Schools

Staunton’s Bessie Weller among 48 schools recognized for environmental awareness efforts

Rebecca Barnabi
healthcare
Health, Local

UVA Health researchers’ discovery could help treat, prevent coronary artery disease

Rebecca Barnabi
acc
Sports

Where things stand with the ACC, UVA, with a Tuesday deadline looming

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy