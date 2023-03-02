Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news partnership gaining steam to transform unused railroad track into multi use trail
Virginia

Partnership gaining steam to transform unused railroad track into multi-use trail

Crystal Graham
Published:
shenandoah rail trail partnership
Image courtesy Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley website

The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership continues to work to secure funding to acquire, design and construct a 48.5-mile trail between the Town of Broadway in Rockingham County and the Town of Front Royal in Warren County.

The Partnership recently secured a $3 million Congressional earmark for partial design and engineering work associated with the trail.

In 2022, the Commonwealth Transportation Board allocated $1 million to the Virginia Department of Transportation to finalize the full scope, schedule and cost estimate to design, engineer and construct the trail. The Commonwealth is evaluating how it may acquire the out-of-service Norfolk Southern rail corridor.

The vision is to transform an unused single-track railroad corridor into a multi-use trail re-connecting communities, businesses, schools and cultural and historic resources.

The Partnership includes an 18-member coalition of towns, counties, planning district commissions and several nonprofits who share the vision.

Community input meetings are planned in 2023 in Front Royal, Strasburg, Toms Brook, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mount Jackson, New Market, Timberville and Broadway.

For more information, visit www.shenandoahrailtrail.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Waynesboro City Council member asks Jim Wood to resign over Pete Buttigieg slur
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
4 Recent HUD funds won’t address homeless, affordable housing in Waynesboro
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

farmers focus chicken harrisonburg
Local

Farmer Focus expansion to create 300 new jobs in Harrisonburg, Rockingham

Crystal Graham
virginia department of health
Virginia

Syphilis cases on the rise in Virginia, up 655 percent in 16 years

Crystal Graham

The Blue Ridge Health District is reporting that syphilis cases are on the rise in Virginia.

staunton
Local

Staunton monitoring blasting in Vista Heights; residents worried about underground caves

Crystal Graham

Blasting in the Vista Heights neighborhood in Staunton has some residents concerned about an underground system of caves and caverns.

letter to the editor
Perspectives

Letter: Abigail Spanberger playing gubernatorial politics on school funding

Letters
plant a tree
Local

Free trees offered to City of Charlottesville residents

Crystal Graham
police car
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Monday Gillies Creek Park murder

Chris Graham
non dairy milk
Virginia

Expert: Plant-based and dairy milks may seem similar, but don’t be fooled

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy