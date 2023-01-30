Countries
Pain at the pump: Gas prices up another 9.7 cents per gallon this week
U.S./World

Pain at the pump: Gas prices up another 9.7 cents per gallon this week

Chris Graham
Published:
Gas prices
(© fred goldstein – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices nationwide are up another 9.7 cents per gallon this week, to $3.49 per gallon, according to data from GasBuddy.

Prices at the pump are up 33.3 cents per gallon over the past month nationally.

Virginia’s average price Monday morning was at $3.41 per gallon, up 7.1 cents per gallon over a week ago.

Diesel is up 5.4 cents per gallon over the past week is averages $4.65 per gallon.

The factors playing into the recent trend of price increases include continued refinery issues from the December cold snap and the upcoming annual change in refinery maintenance, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon,” De Haan said. “Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting Feb. 5.”

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

