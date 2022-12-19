Odd circumstances surround missing person report in Rockbridge County

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 37-year-old Dustin Cody Butler.

Butler was last heard from by his sister via text on Dec. 2 last seen at a residence on Glasgow Mountain on Dec. 5.

It is said that Butler got into an argument with someone at that residence and left on foot.

He was possibly wearing a blue Columbia jacket & wears black-rimmed glasses.

Butler is 6’0”, 225 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He battles depression, is bipolar, and is without his medications.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts or his disappearance, please contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at (540)-463-7329.