Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news odd circumstances surround missing person report in rockbridge county
News & Views

Odd circumstances surround missing person report in Rockbridge County

Chris Graham
Published:

dustin butlerThe Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 37-year-old Dustin Cody Butler.

Butler was last heard from by his sister via text on Dec. 2 last seen at a residence on Glasgow Mountain on Dec. 5.

It is said that Butler got into an argument with someone at that residence and left on foot.

He was possibly wearing a blue Columbia jacket & wears black-rimmed glasses.

Butler is 6’0”, 225 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He battles depression, is bipolar, and is without his medications.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts or his disappearance, please contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at (540)-463-7329.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Virginia Tech women’s basketbal

Women’s Basketball: #5 Notre Dame outduels #6 Virginia Tech in ACC clash, 63-52
Chris Graham
fire

Historic home catches fire in Downtown Staunton: Two injuries, extensive damage
Chris Graham

A structure fire caused extensive damage to a 19th century home near Downtown Staunton on Sunday morning.

uva basketball

Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 12-0 with 84-28 rout of Morgan State
Chris Graham

Virginia remained undefeated with a too-easy 84-28 win over Morgan State on Sunday at JPJ.

jmu forbes center

School field trip to JMU gets Karens bent out of shape over ‘racial plays’
Chris Graham
road

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Ongoing road work for week of Dec. 19-23
Chris Graham
houseplant

Do houseplants really improve indoor air quality? Which ones are the most effective?
Opinion
police

Charlottesville: One wounded in early Sunday morning shooting on 14th Street NW
Chris Graham