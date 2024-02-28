Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Notebook: Tony Bennett addresses late night in Chestnut Hill, court storms
Basketball, Sports

Notebook: Tony Bennett addresses late night in Chestnut Hill, court storms

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva bennett carolina
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Virginia hasn’t played a 9 p.m. game all season, which will take some adjusting on the part of Tony Bennett and his squad as they ready themselves for Wednesday’s late-night game at Boston College (9 p.m. ET, ESPNU).

“It’s just being as ready as you can. You have a shootaround, you do different things,” Bennett told reporters on his Monday ACC conference call.

The other part to the late start for Bennett and his team is that BC doesn’t normally attract a lot of fans for its home games, averaging 5,393 in the 8,606-seat Conte Forum, with a season-low 3,459 in the house for the Feb. 13 home game with Louisville, an 89-77 Boston College win.

A late tip, and an expected sparse crowd, means you have to be able to create your own energy.

“It’s just being as ready as you can, knowing you’re gonna have to be ready to play against them,” Bennett said. “Every game is meaningful, and you know, it’s quite a privilege to play, and you never, as the season is winding down, these opportunities for this team to be together are limited. So, you look at it that way, and be as ready as you can, and who knows what the environment will be like, but it’s about what we can do to be as prepared as we can and then be good in the game.”

Bennett on court storms

Everybody is talking court storms in the here and now, in the aftermath of the court storm after Wake Forest’s 83-79 upset of Duke on Saturday, in which a court-storming Wake fan plowed into Duke sophomore Kyle Filipowski, leaving Filipowski with an injured ankle.

We haven’t had a court storm involving a Virginia game this season – it’s been a minute since Virginia fans have stormed the court after a home win; the last one I remember came in 2013 after the Joe Harris 36-point outburst that felled Duke.

There was one in University Hall after another upset of Duke, in 2001, in which a UVA media-relations staffer was trampled, suffered a broken arm, and had to be rescued by two UVA student-athletes before something worse happened.

Tony Bennett was asked on his teleconference to share his perspective on what can be done to keep players and fans from injury in those chaotic situations.

“We’ve been part of a lot of those where the court’s been stormed on us, not this year, but in years past, and, you know, sometimes it gets a little dicey. Thankfully, no one’s got hurt. You’ve had people say stuff, bump a little bit, but you don’t want obviously that to happen,” Bennett said.

“So, it’s just got to come up. I mean, it’s their job to get it done, figure it out, whether we got to clear the court, then let them rush it, but sometimes you can’t control everything. But you know, now that this happened, and I know a lot of coaches have been, you know, concerned about this, maybe this will be the thing that puts something in place,” Bennett said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia school safety expert: Threats to kill common in elementary schools, usually not dangerous
2 Augusta County Board of Supervisors goes into closed session, and had to tell us why
3 Augusta County leaders concede ‘anxiety’ of residents over 2024 reassessments
4 Alabama ruling ‘sets a dangerous precedent,’ legislation would protect access to IVF
5 Bennett has the blueprint for how to fix his offense: He just doesn’t want to use it

Latest News

Arts & Culture, Local

In the presence of the president: Virginia man retires as Woodrow Wilson impersonator

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Cops & Courts, Virginia

AG Miyares: Cutting violent crime sentences has ‘detrimental impact on public safety’ in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

Attorney General Jason Miyares today sent a letter regarding concerns over the 2020 enhanced earned sentence credit law.

school bus student children backpack
Local, Schools

Virginia school safety expert: Threats to kill common in elementary schools, usually not dangerous

Crystal Graham

An expert in school violence from the University of Virginia said the fear of violence can lead schools to sometimes overreact to student threats,

Khaleesi Cuthriell
Cops & Courts, Local

Mailbag: Was an Augusta County deputy involved in the Khaleesi Cuthriell murder?

Chris Graham
IVF in vitro fertilization graphic
Health, Politics, US & World

‘More important than ever’: Virginia lawmakers sponsor bill to protect IVF after Alabama ruling

Rebecca Barnabi
jail handcuffs
Cops & Courts, Local

Task force arrests one in Charlottesville in drug investigation, search of home

Crystal Graham
WPD wanted 022724
Cops & Courts, Local

Waynesboro Police ask for help identifying individual in alleged assault

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status