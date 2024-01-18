North Garden outdoor building sustains heavy damage after morning fire

A two-story outdoor building received heavy damage this morning after a fire on Plank Road in North Garden.

According to the Albemarle County Fire Department, at 10:18 a.m. units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 3200 block of Plank Road.

The fire suppression unit arrived approximately 15 minutes later, where they discovered the fire in a two-story outdoor building.

The outdoor structure was not occupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.