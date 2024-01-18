Countries
Cops & Courts, Local

North Garden outdoor building sustains heavy damage after morning fire

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fire firefighter department smoke
(© luckybusiness – stock.adobe.com)

A two-story outdoor building received heavy damage this morning after a fire on Plank Road in North Garden.

According to the Albemarle County Fire Department, at 10:18 a.m. units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 3200 block of Plank Road.

The fire suppression unit arrived approximately 15 minutes later, where they discovered the fire in a two-story outdoor building.

The outdoor structure was not occupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

