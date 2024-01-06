North Carolina man dead following fiery crash Friday morning in Franklin County

A North Carolina man died early Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County.
According to Virginia State Police, the accident occurred at 5:09 a.m., one tenth of a mile south of Aviator Drive.
Latovia O’Brayn Johnson, 36, of Greensboro, N.C., died at the scene. It is unknown if Johnson was wearing a seatbelt.
According to VSP, a 2017 Jeep Cherokee traveling north on Route 220, driven by Johnson, ran off the right side of the road and struck a Volvo tractor trailer which was illegally parked on the right shoulder of the roadway.
The Jeep and the tractor trailer caught fire as a result of the crash.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
Route 220 Northbound was closed for an extended period of time for the investigation and clean-up.
The crash remains under investigation.