Norfolk Police release identify of man found dead Monday in Willoughby Bay

The identity of a man found dead on Monday in Willoughby Bay in Norfolk was released by police.

Stephen D. Queen, 63, of Norfolk was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers responded to the report of a body floating in the waterway at approximately 1:35 p.m.

The official manner and cause of death of Queen will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Queen was recovered from the water in the 1500 block of Bayville Street.

No foul play is suspected, according to the Norfolk Police Department.