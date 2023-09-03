Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Norfolk Police identify woman killed in early-morning double shooting
Police, Virginia

Norfolk Police identify woman killed in early-morning double shooting

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police are investigating an overnight double shooting that happened at the intersection of East Brambleton Avenue and Church Street.

Police responded to the 700 block of Church Street around 12:55 a.m. Sunday for the report of two gunshot victims. When the officers arrived, they found a woman and a 51-year-old man who were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman, later identified as Precious McClendon, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives have not released any additional information surrounding this incident at this time.

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Man dies from injuries in Interstate 64 crash in Rockbridge County on Friday
2 Missing Tennessee man found alive by search teams in Shenandoah National Park
3 City of Charlottesville announces funding availability for housing-related initiatives
4 ‘Every day, they’re reminded of what happened’: UVA takes another step in healing process
5 AEW president, CEO Tony Khan fires CM Punk, citing backstage incident at ‘All In’

Latest News

Bowman Hall exterior
Local, Schools

Bridgewater Colleges announces six new faculty members for academic year

Crystal Graham
virginia state capitol
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin announces Education, Commonwealth secretaries, additional appointments

Crystal Graham

Administration and board appointments for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin were announced on Thursday. The appointments included an addition to the James Madison University Board of Visitors.

court law
Police, Virginia

Portsmouth man pleads guilty to multiple sex acts with a minor, faces 10 years to life

Crystal Graham

A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Tuesday to coercion and enticement of a minor.

interstate 64
Local, Police

Man dies from injuries in Interstate 64 crash in Rockbridge County on Friday

Chris Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for week of Sept. 4-8

Chris Graham
road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Sept. 4-8

Chris Graham
charlottesville virginia map
Economy, Local

City of Charlottesville announces funding availability for housing-related initiatives

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy