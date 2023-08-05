Countries
Norfolk Police arrest 20-year-old woman in Friday night hit-and-run fatality
Police, Virginia

Norfolk Police arrest 20-year-old woman in Friday night hit-and-run fatality

Chris Graham
norfolk
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police have arrested a woman following a hit-and-run crash Friday night that left a man dead.

Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Lafayette Boulevard for the report of a car crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 60-year-old James A. Edmonds, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Edmonds was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The car had already left the scene of the crash when officers arrived.

As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested Ahziyah Corprew, 20. She has been charged with hit-and run fatality.

Corprew is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

 

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

