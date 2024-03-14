Countries
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk Navy sailor convicted of possessing child pornography images, videos

Crystal Graham
Published date:
sailor salute Navy
(© Stephen – stock.adobe.com)

A man stationed in Norfolk in the Navy was convicted Wednesday of six counts of possessing child pornography.

Zachary Allen Idzenga, 37, will be sentenced on May 24.

According to court records, Idzenga’s cell phone company’s cloud storage service gave a tip to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children regarding the images on Jan. 16, 2023.

NCMEC alerted the New York State Police based on the phone’s area code. However, NYSP transferred the case to Norfolk Police when NYSP discovered Idzenga was in the Navy.

Idzenga confessed to searching and downloading more than 1,000 images and videos within the preceding year containing child sexual abuse material from a social media site.

Idzenga pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of possessing child pornography in a first offense and to five subsequent counts of possessing child pornography.

Judge Jamilah D. LeCruise accepted Idzenga’s plea with no agreement to his sentence.

“People who seek out and share child sexual abuse material revictimize children, because the images of child sexual abuse can live forever,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “For the protection of past and potential future victims, we must hold accountable the people who fuel this morally indefensible trade.”

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

