Norfolk man sentenced to five years for armed robbery that yielded $75 in cash
Norfolk man sentenced to five years for armed robbery that yielded $75 in cash

Crystal Graham
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
(© Michael – stock.adobe.com)

An armed robbery in Norfolk that yielded $75 in cash resulted in a five-year sentence in prison.

On Friday, Quentin Lamont James, 38, was sentenced in Norfolk Circuit Court for the armed robbery of a West Ocean View 7-Eleven last year.

According to court records, on June 2, 2022, James and 29-year-old Laquisha Shante Nock were armed with a gun and with garden shears, respectively, and entered the 7-Eleven located at 124 Maple Street.

The pair approached a store clerk with their weapons, escorted her to the cash register, took $75 from the register after forcing her to open it and fled on foot.

On Oct. 17, James pleaded guilty to armed robbery, and Judge Everett A. Martin Jr. accepted his plea with no agreement to James’ sentence.

Today, Judge Martin sentenced James to five years in prison and three years of post-release supervision.

On Oct. 31, Nock pleaded guilty to robbery, and Judge Robert B. Rigney accepted her plea with no agreement to Nock’s sentence. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

