Home Norfolk man arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting at Parlays 2 club in Virginia Beach
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting at Parlays 2 club in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham
Published date:
9 mm gun and bullets
(© Digihelion – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk man was apprehended on Friday related to shots fired inside Parlays 2, a club in Virginia Beach, on New Year’s Eve.

Derrius Williams, 30, was arrested for outstanding charges including malicious wounding, discharging a firearm inside a building and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to calls for shots fired at 1:06 a.m. on Dec. 31 to the club in the 5000 block of Princess Anne Road.

Officers did not locate any victims on the premises.

A local hospital received a walk-in gunshot wound victim connected to the incident shortly after. The victim, an adult male, was treated for his injuries and discharged.

The investigation showed the shooting occurred after a fight broke out in the club.

After a thorough investigation, the VBPD identified Williams as the suspect.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

