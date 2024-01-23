Norfolk man arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting at Parlays 2 club in Virginia Beach

A Norfolk man was apprehended on Friday related to shots fired inside Parlays 2, a club in Virginia Beach, on New Year’s Eve.

Derrius Williams, 30, was arrested for outstanding charges including malicious wounding, discharging a firearm inside a building and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to calls for shots fired at 1:06 a.m. on Dec. 31 to the club in the 5000 block of Princess Anne Road.

Officers did not locate any victims on the premises.

A local hospital received a walk-in gunshot wound victim connected to the incident shortly after. The victim, an adult male, was treated for his injuries and discharged.

The investigation showed the shooting occurred after a fight broke out in the club.

After a thorough investigation, the VBPD identified Williams as the suspect.