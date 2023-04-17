Countries
Nomination period open for the 2023 Governor’s Awards on Volunteerism

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Virginia Governor’s Awards on Volunteerism and Community Service, an annual award program that recognizes Virginians and organizations that volunteer their time to make a difference in their communities.

Nominations will be accepted until Monday, June 19 at 5 p.m.

“Each year we celebrate the service of these individuals, organizations and companies as a way to not only thank them for their extraordinary efforts, but to raise up all of our incredible volunteers and inspire all Virginians to serve,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It is an honor and a privilege to recognize the commitment of our statewide volunteers.”

The awards honor individuals, community organizations, educational programs and businesses that serve Virginians through volunteerism.

Individual awards will recognize one person each in the categories of youth, young adult, adult and senior volunteers.

Group honors will be awarded in the categories of faith-based organizations, community organizations, small businesses and companies.

The Governor’s Awards on Volunteerism and Community Service have recognized volunteers across a wide span of focus areas, and the service provided by past honorees has touched the lives of thousands through providing support, resources and healthy spaces for all to thrive.

Past honorees have played critical roles in increasing access to green spaces, protecting Virginia’s natural resources, supporting youth and families impacted by foster care and inspiring students to become Virginians that give back.

This year’s honorees will be recognized in a ceremony this October.

More information about nomination process and the form to submit a nomination is available through the Virginia Service Commission at virginiaservice.virginia.gov/awards.

