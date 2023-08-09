Countries
Newsweek recognizes UVA Health as No. 1 cancer hospital in Virginia
Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© spotmatikphoto – stock.adobe.com)

UVA Health Medical Center is the No. 1 cancer hospital in Virginia as ranked by Newsweek.

UVA Health is also No. 50 in the country on Newsweek’s “America’s Best Cancer Hospitals 2023.”

The rankings are based on a national survey of healthcare professionals with a background in cancer care, results from patient experience surveys and hospital quality metrics, which Newsweek said include “infection prevention, timely and effective care, cancer outcomes, breast cancer screening and patient satisfaction.”

“Our teams at UVA Health provide outstanding service, and I am deeply grateful for their skill and compassion in caring for our patients,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and the University of Virginia’s executive vice president for health affairs, said. “Seeking new ways to expand access to cancer care for patients across Virginia and beyond — as well as expanding our translational research that makes that care possible — is an integral part of our 10-year strategic plan.”

UVA Health patients benefit from the research and patient-care skill at one of only 54 cancer centers in the country designated a comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute. Cancer centers that earn this honor are recognized for their innovative research, groundbreaking clinical trials and highly specialized patient care.

“At UVA Cancer Center, we strive to provide the best care for patients — including precision medicine and immunotherapy such as CAR T-cell therapy — as our researchers seek new and better ways to provide that care,” Thomas P. Loughran Jr., UVA Cancer Center’s director, said. “This honor from Newsweek is a reflection of our team’s work to continually advance cancer care.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

