Website pools food resources for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County residents

The Food Coalition of Harrisonburg and Rockingham (FCHR) is pleased to announce the launch of RockBurgFeeds.org.

The new resource is designed to assist Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents needing grocery assistance by providing a comprehensive directory of food assistance resources in the area. The website includes locations, maps, operating hours and information on what to expect when visiting a food pantry.

“We are thrilled to introduce RockBurgFeeds to our community,” Olivia Haimani, the Food Coalition of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Coordinator with Sentara RMH Medical Center, said. “The number of people seeking food assistance is increasing. The good news is that there are numerous places to get free groceries and food in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, and RockBurgFeeds.org will be an up-to-date resource for people to get information on the charitable food resources available throughout the area. If you need food, know someone who does, or would like to volunteer to help get food into the community, RockBurgFeeds.org makes it easy to connect with organizations doing this essential work.”

The Food Coalition Coordinator position is staffed by Sentara RMH Medical Center (SRMH) through the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth’s Healthy Community Action Team grant and the site is a partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (Food Bank).

The features on RockBurgFeeds.org are part of FCHR’s efforts to reduce food insecurity in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The website is similar to collaborative websites in other counties the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank serves.

“We are thankful to be a part of RockBurgFeeds.org,” Robin Swecker, partner engagement manager for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, said. “Working together makes us more effective at helping families experiencing food insecurity. We are committed to ensuring that everyone in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has enough to eat.”

In Harrisonburg and Rockingham, many do not have consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. According to the 2024 Map the Meals Gap Study, more than 17,000 individuals who experience food insecurity are in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County areas. Nutritious food is available, and RockBurgFeeds.org can help connect individuals and families with the food they need.