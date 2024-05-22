Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Website pools food resources for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County residents
Local

Website pools food resources for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County residents

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
food insecurity
(© Elena Shi – stock.adobe.com)

The Food Coalition of Harrisonburg and Rockingham (FCHR) is pleased to announce the launch of RockBurgFeeds.org.

The new resource is designed to assist Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents needing grocery assistance by providing a comprehensive directory of food assistance resources in the area. The website includes locations, maps, operating hours and information on what to expect when visiting a food pantry.

“We are thrilled to introduce RockBurgFeeds to our community,” Olivia Haimani, the Food Coalition of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Coordinator with Sentara RMH Medical Center, said. “The number of people seeking food assistance is increasing. The good news is that there are numerous places to get free groceries and food in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, and RockBurgFeeds.org will be an up-to-date resource for people to get information on the charitable food resources available throughout the area. If you need food, know someone who does, or would like to volunteer to help get food into the community, RockBurgFeeds.org makes it easy to connect with organizations doing this essential work.”

The Food Coalition Coordinator position is staffed by Sentara RMH Medical Center (SRMH) through the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth’s Healthy Community Action Team grant and the site is a partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (Food Bank).

The features on RockBurgFeeds.org are part of FCHR’s efforts to reduce food insecurity in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The website is similar to collaborative websites in other counties the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank serves.

“We are thankful to be a part of RockBurgFeeds.org,” Robin Swecker, partner engagement manager for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, said. “Working together makes us more effective at helping families experiencing food insecurity. We are committed to ensuring that everyone in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has enough to eat.”

In Harrisonburg and Rockingham, many do not have consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. According to the 2024 Map the Meals Gap Study, more than 17,000 individuals who experience food insecurity are in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County areas. Nutritious food is available, and RockBurgFeeds.org can help connect individuals and families with the food they need.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Sanchez, Williford contract language appears to spell out Bennett departure from UVA
2 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
3 Waynesboro invites community to ‘Tour the Town’ with one-day special event
4 Virginia housing market revs up with largest increase in sales in nearly three years
5 Speeding BMW splits in half in Virginia crash; two 16-year-old males dead

Latest News

tony bennett uva basketball
Sports

Mailbag: Bitter UVA Basketball fans take aim on Tony Bennett contract news

Chris Graham
Arts & Media, Local, Schools

Stuart Hall students share research of 1912 to 1922, including LGBTQ rights, 1918 flu pandemic

Rebecca Barnabi

The topics presented for research papers were intended for high school students, but the students wrote them with college-level dedication. 

valley league baseball
Sports

Virginia run-rules Georgia Tech, 13-0, at ACC Tournament opener in Charlotte

Chris Graham

Evan Blanco scattered five hits over six scoreless innings, and Virginia hitters went deep three times off Georgia Tech pitching, in a 13-0 run-rule win at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte on Wednesday.

donald trump
Politics, US & World

Trump wildly claims FBI was ‘authorized to shoot me!’ during 2022 documents search

Chris Graham
guns
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond man returns to prison for possession of machinegun, fourth gun charge

Rebecca Barnabi
fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County: Home that caught fire Tuesday night a ‘total loss’

Chris Graham
prison
Public Safety, Virginia

Newport News man indicted in 2023 murder of cellmate at Red Onion State Prison

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status