Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home New manufacturing facility in Southwest Virginia to breathe life into shuttered property
Economy, Virginia

New manufacturing facility in Southwest Virginia to breathe life into shuttered property

Crystal Graham
Published date:
welding
(© Ilshat – stock.adobe.com)

A global provider focused on the research, development and manufacturing of next-generation raised access floors, airflow management and infrastructure solutions for commercial and data center applications will invest $14.9 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Southwest Virginia.

This new production plant for Tate in Russell County will focus primarily on data center component manufacturing and containment products to serve customers in Virginia and other data center sites and will create 170 new jobs.

“We are committed to a best-in-class business environment in Virginia to attract and retain global companies like Tate that have an impact in multiple market sectors, and we are proud that their team has chosen to establish this multimillion-dollar manufacturing facility in Russell County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.

Tate, for its part, said it is excited to begin operations in Russell County.

“The facility is an integral addition to support our commitment to manufacturing innovative infrastructure solutions for the data center industry,” said General Manager Daniel Kennedy. “The commitment shown by the Russell County Industrial Development Authority and the Commonwealth of Virginia to support us as we establish a state-of-the-art facility for years to come gives us great confidence.”

Ernie McFaddin, executive director of the Russell County Industrial Development Authority, said this project will bring life to a property vacated 15 years ago.

“Through projects like this one, we can continue to transform our communities and our region by providing jobs that give our residents the ability to thrive,” said McFaddin. “We are thrilled that Tate decided to locate in Russell County, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Russell County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Russell County with the project.

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a $146,000 Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund grant to support the project.

Support for Tate’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly.

Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture.

All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

For more information on jobs at Tate, visit www.tatecareersvirginia.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Who is behind the fake Page Hearn for Augusta County School Board Facebook page?
2 Augusta County School Board sidesteps generated controversy over chair’s forum comment
3 Martin seeks special prosecutor in Augusta County supervisors criminal investigation
4 Former Marine, Virginia Proud Boys member who used ‘big stick’ in breach of Capitol sentenced
5 Madison County wildfire forces closures in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

guns congress
Govt & Politics, Op/Eds, U.S. & World

Mara Elliott: In the age of mass shootings, disarming domestic abusers can protect us all

Mara Elliott
earth
Govt & Politics, Op/Eds, U.S. & World

The theory of war: Kill the non-believers, make the world a better place

Robert C. Koehler

We — by which I mean most of humanity — are still playing with the so-called “just war theory,” the intellectual justification for war dating back to St. Augustine and the early centuries of the Common Era.

Democrats Republicans
Govt & Politics, Op/Eds, Virginia

Can political foes be personal friends? A GOP and a Dem county chair test a theory

Melinda Burrell

Heads probably turned as we entered the early 1900s red brick town house in Warrenton on a warm September morning. It happened to be the headquarters of the Fauquier County Republican Committee.

football
Football, Sports

Liberty defeats Louisiana Tech, 56-30, to clinch spot in Conference USA title game

Chris Graham
tony elliott
Football, Sports

Virginia outclassed, again: Just where this program is, and maybe forever will be

Chris Graham
uva georgia tech
Football, Sports

Scott German: Blowout loss to Georgia Tech puts Virginia back to square one 

Scott German
football
Football, Sports

VMI rallies big-time in fourth quarter, stunning East Tennessee State, 31-24

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy