New manufacturing facility in Southwest Virginia to breathe life into shuttered property

A global provider focused on the research, development and manufacturing of next-generation raised access floors, airflow management and infrastructure solutions for commercial and data center applications will invest $14.9 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Southwest Virginia.

This new production plant for Tate in Russell County will focus primarily on data center component manufacturing and containment products to serve customers in Virginia and other data center sites and will create 170 new jobs.

“We are committed to a best-in-class business environment in Virginia to attract and retain global companies like Tate that have an impact in multiple market sectors, and we are proud that their team has chosen to establish this multimillion-dollar manufacturing facility in Russell County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.

Tate, for its part, said it is excited to begin operations in Russell County.

“The facility is an integral addition to support our commitment to manufacturing innovative infrastructure solutions for the data center industry,” said General Manager Daniel Kennedy. “The commitment shown by the Russell County Industrial Development Authority and the Commonwealth of Virginia to support us as we establish a state-of-the-art facility for years to come gives us great confidence.”

Ernie McFaddin, executive director of the Russell County Industrial Development Authority, said this project will bring life to a property vacated 15 years ago.

“Through projects like this one, we can continue to transform our communities and our region by providing jobs that give our residents the ability to thrive,” said McFaddin. “We are thrilled that Tate decided to locate in Russell County, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Russell County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Russell County with the project.

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a $146,000 Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund grant to support the project.

Support for Tate’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly.

Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture.

All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

For more information on jobs at Tate, visit www.tatecareersvirginia.com