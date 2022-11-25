Menu
news new farmers encouraged to attend two free seminars in virginia
Local/Virginia

New farmers encouraged to attend two free seminars in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
farmer in field
(© scharfsinn86 – stock.adobe.com)

Financial resources are available for new agricultural producers in Virginia.

Beginning farmers are encouraged by the Virginia Secretariat of Agriculture and Forestry to attend two Farm Finance and Conservation Planning Seminars in December.

The seminars will be held December 8 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell and on December 16 at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave.

Registration is encouraged for the free networking and learning opportunities by contacting [email protected]. Registration is required by December 5 for the seminar on December 8, and by December 13 for the seminar on December 16.

“As agriculture is the Commonwealth’s top private industry, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is committed to the industry’s continued development as a growth engine and source of jobs throughout rural Virginia,” Matthew Lohr, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, said in a press release. “These free seminars will provide critical farm financing and cost share conservation opportunities to help the next generation of agricultural producers find success.”

The seminars are sponsored by Farm Credit of the Virginias, Colonial Farm Credit, First Bank & Trust, and F&M Bank. Other partners include USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Farm Service Agency and Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

