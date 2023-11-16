NCAA to JMU: No New Year’s Six bowl for you, though Dukes can still go bowling

ESPN is bringing “College GameDay” to JMU this weekend. That might be as good as it gets for JMU Football this season with Wednesday’s news from the NCAA.

A fourth NCAA committee denied a request from JMU Athletics for a waiver that would allow the football program to participate in the 2023 postseason, meaning the undefeated Dukes won’t be eligible for the Sun Belt Championship Game and a possible spot in a New Year’s Six bowl.

JMU (10-0, 6-0 Sun Belt) can still play in a bowl if there aren’t enough .500 teams to fill the 82 spots in the 41 FBS bowl games at the end of the 2023 regular season.

A berth in a lower-tier bowl, though, would be little consolation for a program ranked 21st in the latest AP Top 25.

The NCAA decision handed down on Wednesday also applies to two other schools making the transition from FCS to FBS – Jacksonville State (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) and Tarleton State (8-3, 4-2 United Athletic Conference).