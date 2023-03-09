NC State blows out Virginia Tech, advances to ACC Tournament quarterfinals

NC State got out to an early 10-point lead, then broke the game open with a 20-4 run, on the way to an easy 97-77 win over Virginia Tech in the second round of the 2023 ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

The win likely solidifies an NCAA Tournament at-large bid for the Pack (23-9).

Virginia Tech (19-14) will await its postseason fate later this week. An NIT bid would seem to be in the offing, if the program wants it.

It was obvious that the Hokies, who won their way into the second round with a tough 67-64 win over Notre Dame on Tuesday, just ran out of gas.

State led 20-10 six and a half minutes in, and it was 33-22 with 6:23 to go when the Pack put the game on cruise control with the 20-4 run to close out the first half.

The run sent the teams into the locker room with NC State up 53-26.

State shot 61.9 percent for the game, led by a torrid night from Terquavion Smith, who had 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting, 5-of-7 from three.

Jarkel Joiner had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pack.

Freshman Rodney Rice had 17 points to lead the Hokies.