Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news nc state blows out virginia tech advances to acc tournament quarterfinals
Sports

NC State blows out Virginia Tech, advances to ACC Tournament quarterfinals

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia tech nc state
Photo: ACC/Jaylynn Nash

NC State got out to an early 10-point lead, then broke the game open with a 20-4 run, on the way to an easy 97-77 win over Virginia Tech in the second round of the 2023 ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

The win likely solidifies an NCAA Tournament at-large bid for the Pack (23-9).

Virginia Tech (19-14) will await its postseason fate later this week. An NIT bid would seem to be in the offing, if the program wants it.

It was obvious that the Hokies, who won their way into the second round with a tough 67-64 win over Notre Dame on Tuesday, just ran out of gas.

State led 20-10 six and a half minutes in, and it was 33-22 with 6:23 to go when the Pack put the game on cruise control with the 20-4 run to close out the first half.

The run sent the teams into the locker room with NC State up 53-26.

State shot 61.9 percent for the game, led by a torrid night from Terquavion Smith, who had 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting, 5-of-7 from three.

Jarkel Joiner had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pack.

Freshman Rodney Rice had 17 points to lead the Hokies.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

acc tournament 2023
Sports

Radio: #TeamAFP’s Chris Graham, Scott German talk UVA hoops on ‘Hoos Talking’

Chris Graham
armando bacot unc
Sports

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot on ankle injury: ‘Yeah, I’m ready to go’

Chris Graham

North Carolina star Armando Bacot left Wednesday’s 85-61 win over Boston College at the 4:34 mark of the first half after rolling his ankle, and went immediately into the locker room to get a lookover from the trainers.

police
Virginia

Virginia State Police: Speed, alcohol possible factors in Interstate 95 fatal crash

Chris Graham

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 at the 82 mile marker in Richmond took the life of a Richmond man on Wednesday.

armando bacot
Sports

Preview: Virginia gets North Carolina in ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday

Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Baseball: #11 Virginia Tech finishes off mid-week sweep of UMass Lowell

Chris Graham
TikTok
U.S./World

War on TikTok: Lawmakers introduce legislation to monitor technology owned by foreign adversaries

Rebecca Barnabi
fire
Local

Open field brush fire in Albemarle County caused by fallen power line

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy