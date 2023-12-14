Countries
National Defense Authorization Act 2024 includes crack down on fentanyl trafficking in U.S.
Politics, U.S. & World

National Defense Authorization Act 2024 includes crack down on fentanyl trafficking in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Fentanyl
dea.gov

Today’s passage by the U.S. House and by the U.S. Senate yesterday of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2024 includes a crack down on fentanyl.

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger of Virginia led two provisions to crack down on dangerous fentanyl trafficking by transnational criminal organizations and modernize the United States’ security classification system.

“As a former federal law enforcement officer and CIA case officer who worked narcotics cases and tracked cartels, I understand the threats facing our communities. I’m proud that the FY2024 NDAA includes my bipartisan bill to get our intelligence community more involved in combatting the flow of fentanyl across our southern border — because I know these professionals can be vital partners in disrupting trafficking operations. This defense legislation also includes my bipartisan bill to reform our outdated classification system to protect classified information and strengthen our national security. I look forward to the President providing our troops with the resources they deserve and signing these efforts into law,” Spanberger said.

Specifically, the Spanberger-led provisions in the bipartisan defense bill include:

  • Cracking down on the Sinaloa & Jalisco Cartels: The NDAA sent to the President’s desk includes a bipartisan bill requiring the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to prepare an intelligence assessment of the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels. The two Mexico-based transnational criminal organizations are responsible for producing and distributing the majority of synthetic drugs trafficked into the United States from Mexico. Specifically, the required assessment would examine the production methods, suppliers, cross-border trafficking routes, leadership, and additional operations of the two cartels.
  • Reform the Security Classification System: The bipartisan defense legislation includes Spanberger’s bipartisan Sensible Classification Act. Specifically, the legislation would codify classification authority, streamline the processes for declassification, direct training focused on sensible classification, invest in new technology to modernize the classification system, and direct a review regarding the necessity of existing security clearances to identify potential areas for additional reforms.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

