Forest Service closes Reddish Knob Road through April 26 for further repair work
Climate, Local, Public Safety

Forest Service closes Reddish Knob Road through April 26 for further repair work

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Effective immediately, the Forest Service will temporarily close Reddish Knob Road (Forest Service Road 85-5) in Mt. Solon to finish repairs caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018. The repairs are a continuation of work started in the fall of 2023.

Reddish Knob Road will be closed until Friday, April 12, 2024, for culvert replacements. Starting Monday, April 15, 2024, the road will close from 8a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, until Friday, April 26, 2024, to gravel and grade the road.

Depending on weather conditions, all road work is expected to be completed by May 2024. After repairs are finished, the road will resume normal operating hours.

In addition, road blading through contracting will happen in spring 2024. More than 100 miles of roads will be bladed on the North River & Lee Ranger Districts.

“Closing roads can be an inconvenience, however, these repairs will help to improve the quality and safety of our roads. We appreciate our public’s patience and understanding as we work to make these necessary improvements across the district.” said Deputy District Ranger Gregg Slezak.

For more information, contact the North River Ranger District at 540-432-0187, or visit online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

