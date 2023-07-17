More national recognition: UVA named to Becker’s ‘Great Hospitals in America’ for 2023

Becker’s Hospital Review has named UVA Health University Medical Center to its 2023 list of “Great Hospitals in America.”

Becker’s is a national healthcare publication, which in its introduction of honorees for 2023 said: “these hospitals are renowned for clinical excellence, patient safety, innovation efforts, research and education, patient satisfaction and more.”

“This award highlights the high-quality work done across UVA Health, from patient care to research to training the next generation of healthcare providers,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia, said. “We are now working hard to make it easier for patients from across Virginia and beyond to access our excellent care and cutting-edge clinical trials as we implement our first-ever 10-year strategic plan.”

About, UVA Health University Medical Center, Becker said the hospital “has earned a reputation for superior care, research and education,” and noted that nine specialties at UVA Health Children’s were ranked this month among the top 50 nationally by U.S. News & World Report. The publication also highlighted that UVA Cancer Center is among an elite group of institutions that have been designated as comprehensive cancer centers by the National Cancer Institute for innovative research, the latest clinical trials and the highest-quality patient care.

“From caring for our youngest patients to providing the most advanced care for patients with cancer, our team provides comprehensive, excellent care — along with hope — to tens of thousands of patients every year,” Dr. Wendy Horton, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center, said. “Our dedicated team members are well deserving of this wonderful recognition of their hard work and commitment to exceptional care.”