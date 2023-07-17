Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
More national recognition: UVA named to Becker’s ‘Great Hospitals in America’ for 2023
Local

More national recognition: UVA named to Becker’s ‘Great Hospitals in America’ for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
health care
(© ipopba – stock.adobe.com)

Becker’s Hospital Review has named UVA Health University Medical Center to its 2023 list of “Great Hospitals in America.”

Becker’s is a national healthcare publication, which in its introduction of honorees for 2023 said: “these hospitals are renowned for clinical excellence, patient safety, innovation efforts, research and education, patient satisfaction and more.”

“This award highlights the high-quality work done across UVA Health, from patient care to research to training the next generation of healthcare providers,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia, said. “We are now working hard to make it easier for patients from across Virginia and beyond to access our excellent care and cutting-edge clinical trials as we implement our first-ever 10-year strategic plan.”

About, UVA Health University Medical Center, Becker said the hospital “has earned a reputation for superior care, research and education,” and noted that nine specialties at UVA Health Children’s were ranked this month among the top 50 nationally by U.S. News & World Report. The publication also highlighted that UVA Cancer Center is among an elite group of institutions that have been designated as comprehensive cancer centers by the National Cancer Institute for innovative research, the latest clinical trials and the highest-quality patient care.

“From caring for our youngest patients to providing the most advanced care for patients with cancer, our team provides comprehensive, excellent care — along with hope — to tens of thousands of patients every year,” Dr. Wendy Horton, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center, said. “Our dedicated team members are well deserving of this wonderful recognition of their hard work and commitment to exceptional care.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Update: Two arrested in connection with early-morning shooting in Augusta County
2 Page County homicide suspect ‘extracted’ from vacant house, charged with murder
3 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
4 Bronco Mendenhall and Northwestern: This one seems like a good fit, for both
5 UVA’s QB room is noticeably lacking: How did Tony Elliott let this happen?

Latest News

Local

Clerk’s Office shares promotion news and addition of staff for Criminal Division in Augusta County

Rebecca Barnabi
jay huff georgia tech
Sports

2019 UVA title alums Jay Huff, Braxton Key sign with NBA champ Denver Nuggets

Chris Graham

Two UVA basketball alums have signed two-way deals with the 2023 NBA champ Denver Nuggets – Jay Huff and Braxton Key.

kymora johnson
Sports

Incoming UVA freshman Kymora Johnson honored by Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Chris Graham

The St. Anne’s-Belfield jersey of incoming UVA freshman Kymora Johnson will be on display at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Johnson, a 2023 McDonald’s All-American, is being recognized for her outstanding play in her senior season at STAB in 2022-2023, in which she averaged 23.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.4 steals per...

syd barrett pink floyd documentary
Culture, Local

Pink Floyd documentary scheduled for Aug. 9 at The Paramount

Crystal Graham
virginia map
Virginia

Virginia receives more than $1 million in federal funding to preserve historic state-owned sites

Rebecca Barnabi
dog with head outside car window
Culture, Local

Blue Ridge Health District offers tips to keep your pets cool this summer

Crystal Graham
department of defense
U.S. News

The next battle in Congress: MAGA Republicans go after National Defense Authorization Act

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy