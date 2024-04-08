Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home More Crooked Donald: Shady contract language throws $175M bond into question
Politics, US & World

More Crooked Donald: Shady contract language throws $175M bond into question

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump
(© LifetimeStock – Shutterstock)

An odd provision hidden in the details of the contract that got ex-president Donald Trump off the hook for the $175 million bond in his New York fraud case makes the deal worth roughly the value of the paper it was printed on.

An analysis conducted by reporters at The Daily Beast revealed that the contract doesn’t bind Knight Specialty Surety Co., the private bond company tied to a Trump-fan billionaire, to paying the $175 million in the event that Trump would try to welch out of his obligations.

“Getting into the weeds, the company undertakes that Trump will pay,” one bond industry source told the outlet.

That, in essence, is no different than what would have been the case if Trump, who is on the hook for a $464 million judgment in the fraud case, and had been ordered to post bond for that entire amount to be able to file an appeal, had not lined up a bonding guarantor.

The contract should have read that the bond company and Trump would be responsible “jointly and severally,” meaning they’d both be on the hook for the total.

Under that arrangement, if Trump doesn’t pay, the bond company does.

The bond language agreed to by the appeals court in New York only obligates Trump.

And what happens if the serial-welcher-on-debts, shockingly, fails to come forward with the money?

You guessed it: you have to take him to court.

Another delay tactic.

There is a double standard for Trump in the U.S. legal system, as he often whines about, except that, it’s in his favor.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Scorecard: Dawn Staley 1, Conservative sportswriter asking about trans athletes 0
2 Podcast: Does Cody Rhodes leave Wrestlemania as the undisputed champ?
3 Crooked Donald: Trump under fire for misleading court to get bond reduced
4 UVA in the crosshairs over student vote on Israel, antisemitism on Grounds
5 Emotional Aric Almirola wins Dude Wipes 250 Xfinity race at Martinsville

Latest News

woodrow wilson
Arts & Media, Local, Politics

Tax Day: UVA professor to talk President Wilson, income tax at WWPL

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Media, Local

Warbird Showcase at SHD to offer rides in WWII airplane Stinson OY-1

Rebecca Barnabi

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will continue its 2024 tour with a Warbird Showcase at the Shenandoah Valley Airport.

gas prices
Economy, US & World

Several factors contributing to increases in gas prices in Virginia, across U.S.

Chris Graham

Refinery maintenance on the West Coast has pushed the national average for a gallon of gas up 6.5 cents over the past week, according to analysis from GasBuddy.

wwe
Sports

Cody Rhodes wins ‘undisputed’ WWE world title in main event at Wrestlemania 40

Chris Graham
nascar william byron
Sports

William Byron takes Martinsville for win #3 in 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Rod Mullins
lottery tickets
Virginia

No big winner in Virginia in Saturday’s Powerball drawing; five tickets in state won $50K

Crystal Graham
softball
Sports

Softball: Virginia wins at Notre Dame on Sunday, improving to 26-11 in 2024 season

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status