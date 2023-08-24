Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Mixed media works by New York artist on display at Washington & Lee through October
Events, Local

Mixed media works by New York artist on display at Washington & Lee through October

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
New York-based artist Mary Mattingly’s “Proposals” will be on display in Staniar Gallery at Washington & Lee University from September 4 through October 25. Courtesy of Washington & Lee University.

“Proposals,” a solo exhibition by Mary Mattingly, kicks off Washington & Lee University’s Staniar Gallery fall season.

From September 4 through October 25, the New York-based artist’s works in various media will be on display. Mattingly’s works explore issues around sustainability, climate change and consumerism. Best known for her works creating sculptural ecosystems such as “Swale,” a floating food forest that was open to the public as it traveled through New York City’s harbors, a series of photographs and sculptures will be on display in the Staniar Gallery. The photographs and sculptures are from an ongoing series for which the artist wraps up collections of personal objects into dense bundles and create comments on consumption, waste and the environment.

Mattingly will give a public artist’s talk on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Wilson Hall’s Concert Hall, followed by a reception. The exhibition and reception events are free and open to the public.

Her works have been exhibited at Socrates Sculpture Park, International Center of Photography, the Brooklyn Museum, Palais de Tokyo and Seoul Art Center. Mattingly, a 2023 Guggenheim Fellow and the recipient of grants from the James L. Knight Foundation, the Harpo Foundation and the New York Foundation for the Arts, has been profiled in documentaries and publications, including Art21 and The New York Times.

Staniar Gallery is on the second floor of Wilson Hall, in Washington and Lee University’s Lenfest Center for the Arts. When the campus is open to the public, gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

Health, Local

Respiratory illness season returns with rise in COVID-19 variants, hospitalizations

Rebecca Barnabi
stephen strasburg
Sports

Report: Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg set to announce retirement

Chris Graham

Former Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg, who has only thrown 31 and a third innings in the bigs since signing a seven-year, $245 million deal after his monster 2019 season, is apparently done with baseball.

climate change
Environment, Op/Eds

Are carbon offsets an effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

EarthTalk

Are carbon offsets an effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, or are they just corporate greenwashing with little if any environmental impact?

gas prices
Economy, U.S.

AAA: Gas prices down four cents, but tropical weather could push them higher

Chris Graham
lynchburg
Police, Virginia

Lynchburg Police seek information on missing, endangered 20-year-old woman

Chris Graham
Sports

Durham Bulls defeat Norfolk Tides, 3-1, snapping Tides’ winning streak at four

Chris Graham
abortion health sign protest rights women
Politics, U.S.

South Carolina ‘one of the most pro-life states in America’ with six-week abortion ban

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy